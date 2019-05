A little bit after 7 a.m. Monday, a large contingent of law enforcement and emergency

responders converged to the scene of a collision involving the Pontiac Grand Am and a tanker trunk at the railroad crossing on University Avenue in Crookston.

The driver of the Pontiac was transported to the hospital by Crookston Area Ambulance Service.

Also responding were Crookston Police and Fire Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.