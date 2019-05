Redwood Area Theatre (RAT) is looking for actors and actresses from age 15 to 60 and older.

“Sister Act the Musical” auditions are being held at 6 p.m. May 20 at the RVHS choir room in Redwood Falls and May 21 at the Wabasso High School library at 6 p.m.

Those who plan to audition need to come prepared to sing a one- to two-minute song acappella and participate in a cold reading of the script.

For more information, visit redwoodareatheatre.org.