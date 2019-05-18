Sleepy Eye’s drug take back drop box is located in the lobby of the new police station.

A topic that generated a lot of attention during last fall’s campaign by candidates for Brown County Sheriff was the reinstating of drug take back boxes around the county. The program seemed to be a sure thing, as all candidates said they would bring back the boxes to communities besides New Ulm.

Sleepy Eye’s drug take back drop box is located in the lobby of the new police station. The area is accessible even when the officers are not on site. Following are the guidelines for dropping your unwanted drugs in the box:

What to bring to the collection box

Expired or unwanted prescription medications Un-needed or expired over-the-counter medicines Drugs that didn’t work for you, a family member, or pet Drugs that are no longer used Medicine from deceased family members Unknown tablets and capsules

You are asked to leave all medicines in their original containers if possible.

DO NOT bring thermometers, needles, or medical waste of any type.