Mathiowetz joins SE Ambulance Service during senior year at St. Mary’s

John Luu Mathiowetz, a senior at St. Mary’s High School, hopes to become a doctor someday. He thinks his focus might be emergency medicine.

This school year, Mathiowetz created the chance to learn more about the career he may pursue. He became certified as an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and joined the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service, which is always in need of more responders.

“I wanted to join the crew, not only to see if I liked the medical field and gain experience,” said Mathiowetz, “but to also give back to the community.”

Mathiowetz drove to South Central College in Mankato to take the EMR course. “It is a 48-hour course,” he said. “It was four hour classes, two times a week, for six weeks.”

Mathiowetz said the other requirement for certification was to log seven hours of ride along time in an ambulance to observe and become familiar with where all the equipment is in the ambulance. “I got that done during the weeks I was taking the course,” he said. “I wanted to complete everything as soon as possible.” Mathiowetz earned the certification during fall semester at the college and joined the Ambulance Service in mid-October.

Mathiowetz said the EMR course cost $500. He said the course for an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) is 160 hours and costs $1,400. He may pursue that certification after his first year of college he said.

Mathiowetz will attend St. John’s University in Collegeville in the fall, for pre-med biology. He is the son of Judy and Dean Mathiowetz.