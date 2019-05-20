They return Monday evening

Crookston resident Kevin Boyle has joined other Minnesota and North Dakota veterans on the once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington D.C. on the Veterans Honor Flight. Boyle has been involved with the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post 20 and Veterans Council, and is active in the Memorial Day and Veterans Day services.

Crookston VFW Post 1902 Quarter Master Bob Young told the Times that the club and other community members were “pretty tickled” to hear that Boyle was selected for the Honor Flight.

“Our club contributes to their activities and encourages our members to contribute to the cause,” Young explained. “We also did a fundraiser for Kevin at our last Veteran’s Fair.”

The May 2019 Honor Flight included 90 veterans, 89 men and one woman. Of those veterans, 16 served in WWII, 67 in the Korean War, and seven (7) in Vietnam. 58 served in the Army, nine (9) in the Air Force, five (5) in the Marines, 17 in the Navy and one (1) in the Coast Guard.

Veterans on the Honor Flight arrived at Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C. Sunday where they took a driving tour, visited the Iwo Jima Memorial, watched the Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, and visited the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial before a social and dinner. Monday, they will visit the National Archives, drive by the White House, visit the Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial and Vietnam Memorial, take a group photo at the WWII Memorial, visit the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum and travel to the Navy and Air Force Memorials before returning back to Fargo Hector International Airport Monday evening.

Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota is an effort to send area war veterans, free of charge, to Washington D.C. to see war memorials. Honor Flight has flown approximately 1,359 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. including the 2019 flight attendees.