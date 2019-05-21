New outdoor area ready soon.

Summer is right around the corner. And with that comes the summer reading program. This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.” This theme covers everything from space to life’s struggles and so much more. Our program consists of programs through the months of June and July. Every Tuesday the library will have some fun activities and many exciting programs. We’ll end the summer reading program with a celebration. It’s going to be out of this world!

The library will also host some special programs this summer.

•Come jam with Wendy at the “Wiggle Jiggle and Jam” on June 20 at 10 a.m.

•The travelling planetarium will be at the Sleepy Eye Event Center on June 25. There are four programs that day starting at 9:30 a.m. Each program will last about 45 minutes.

•Next, you can see some critters when the Zoo Man warps by the library on July 11 at 10 a.m.

•Finally, on July 20—the 50th anniversary of the moon landing—David Jones will give a presentation on the Apollo program.

Save the library’s summer program ad on page 2 in this week’s paper.

May Movie Night is Friday, May 31 at 6 p.m. The movie will be “The Lego Movie Part 2.” As always there will be popcorn.

Story time is every Friday at 10 a.m, year round, regardless of the weather. All ages are welcome and we always do a fun activity.

Have grandkids spending time with you this summer, or kids that want to get out on the lake or river? Do you have lifejackets? If you don’t, the library can come to your rescue. The library has an assortment of lifejackets that can be checked out. The checkout period is for a week. Let kids have fun on the water and know that they are safe at the same time.

Hopefully, this week the cement gets poured for the library’s new outdoor patio/program area. Eventually, there will be tables out there to enjoy the wonderful summer weather, have your lunch, or read under the clouds.

Remember the library has a 3D printer. If you’d like to see it in action, or have a print in mind, let Andrew know ahead of time so we can set up a time. If you’d like to look at things that can be 3D printed, head to thingiverse.com. If you like designing in CAD software, head to tinkercad.com. The library does charge a fee for prints based on weight.

The library will be closed on Memorial Day, May 27.