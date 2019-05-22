The Pirate Fine Arts Boosters Board awarded $2,600 in scholarships to Crookston High School students to attend summer arts camps at its May 16 board meeting.

Eliza Meyer got $400 to attend Performing Arts Camp in Henning, MN, George French, Jr. got $500 to attend Minnesota State Fair 4-H State-Arts In, Blaine Asman got $700 to attend Minnesota All-State Men's Choir, Linnea French got $500 to attend Minnesota State Fair 4-H State-Arts In and Anna Huck got $500 to be in Straw Hat Players, Moorhead, MN and Empire Theatre Co., Grand Forks, ND productions.



