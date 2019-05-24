We will continue business as usual throughout the summer and until a new city manager is named.

A couple weeks ago, City Manager Kelli Truver resigned. I suspect most everyone knows that by now. Her duties were re-assigned to me while the City Council and the search agency, David Drown and Associates, advertises the position, conducts interviews and eventually chooses a new city manager.

A lot of time and effort goes into this process. Thanks to the City Council and PUC for putting in the work to help ensure the best possible candidate is found. Also, I would like to mention, when I say that the city manager’s duties were re-assigned to me, I want to be clear that it is not just me. Everyone on our staff is picking up pieces of the workload. Everyone is stepping up to do a little extra. We have an excellent staff from top to bottom. A staff that is fully capable of getting us to September when the next city manager will take over.

As I said, September is the target. Some of the major components leading up to September include:

•Advertising the position and recruiting of candidates. This is a one-month process.

•Ranking candidates, completing video interviews and a work-related personality index for all the semi-finalists will take another two weeks.

•A special meeting of the City Council and Public Utilities Commission to chose finalists for interviews is scheduled for July 2.

•Background checks, employment reference checks, and other candidate testing will take up most of July. At that time the Council and PUC will receive finalist packets with the information for each candidate included.

•Interviews are scheduled for August 8 and 9, with the selection of a candidate to whom the position will be offered, to hopefully follow.

I would like to thank Mayor Pelzel for his continued leadership and the City Council and Public Utilities Commission for putting in the time to do this right. We will continue business as usual throughout the summer and until a new city manager is named. We thank the community for their continued support.