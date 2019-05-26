The public is invited to attend a Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) construction open house this coming Tuesday (May 28) to learn about the Highway 67 bridge replacement project near Echo.

The open house will be held at city hall in Echo and is scheduled to run from 5-6:30 p.m.

Representatives of MnDOT and the construction contractor will be available to answer questions about the road construction phase of the project, including the timeline.

The project is located one mile north of Echo and includes the replacement of two bridges over Boiling Spring Creek with a single concrete box culvert.

A detour is required for this project. Traffic will be routed on Yellow Medicine County Roads 1 and 6, as well as Highways 274 and 23.

Road construction is scheduled to begin mid-June.

R and G is the contractor for the project, which is estimated to cost $400,000 and be complete by mid-July 2019.

For more information on the project visit the MnDOT Web site at www.mndot.gov.