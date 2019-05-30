I moved to Minnesota from Arizona about a year ago, and I have a car that has tinted windows. What is the window tint law in Minnesota?

Even if your previous state allowed tinted windows, you need to comply with Minnesota law:

• No vehicle can have any tint to the front windshield.

• Passenger cars are limited to 50 percent on all side and rear windows.

• Pickups, vans and SUVs are limited to 50 percent on the front side windows.

• Pickups, vans and SUVs are not limited on the rear side and rear windows.

• Squad cars, limousines and vehicles used to transport human remains by a funeral establishment are not limited on the side and rear windows.

• No person shall sell, offer for sale or use any motor vehicle with windows or windshields that have window tint on them.

The State Patrol has two types of tint meters.

The first type of meter slides over the window to give the tint percentage.

The second is a two piece meter and is used for rear window or windows that will not roll down.

Window tint obstructs your vision at night and during poor weather conditions. It is also a safety concern for law enforcement at night. Illegally tinted windows make it nearly impossible to see in the vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

If you need to have window tint removed, you can check with a body or detailing shop, or you can do it yourself. Look on the internet for advice and suggestions.

You can avoid a ticket – and a crash – if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send them to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN, 55901-5848, or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.