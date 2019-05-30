An impressive run through the Section 3A individual tournament has advanced Redwood Valley ace Rikard Wilkens into the Class A state tennis tournament June 4-7 at the Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Wilkens – ranked number five in the Class A individual rankings – defeated Blaine Doeden of Worthington 6-2, 6-1 in the Section 3A title match-up to remain unbeaten at 19-0 heading into the state tournament.

As the top seed in the Section 3A tournament, Wilkens didn’t disappoint, not dropping a single set and only losing eight games out of a possible 48.

After rolling to love-love wins in his first two matches, he promptly disposed of fourth-seed Sullivan Merrigan of Worthington 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals before topping Doeden – the two seed – for the title.

The Swedish foreign exchange student has dominated local competition in his first stint playing Minnesota high school tennis, not dropping a single set on the way to a perfect record.