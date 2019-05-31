The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo.

The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo. Commissioners present were Jim Dahlvang, Matt Gilbertson, Jeffrey Lopez, Dave Nordaune and Chairman David Lieser.

Paul Hajduk from the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust was the first to meet before the board to provide an update on the county’s property casualty insurance over the last five years.

Following Hajduk was County Engineer Steve Kubista who met before the board to present an update on a resolution to enter into an agreement with the State of Minnesota for a local bridge replacement grant. A motion was made to approve the agreement and adopt the resolution, which was approved.

Kubista then updated the board on the May 7 bid letting and MNDOT’s review of the bid. No issues were noted by MNDOT and a motion was made to award the contract to B.G. Amundson Construction on SAP 12-030-004 in the amount of $405,006.178, which passed unanimously.

The board next discussed the ownership and maintenance of the Milan Bike Trail, however no action was taken at this time.

Commissioner Dahlvang next updated the board about a request from the County Fair Board for assistance with hauling sand to extend the parking lot around the race track, to which the board directed Kubista to assist the Fair Board in hauling the sand.

Following Dahlvang, County Assessor Bonnie Crosby presented an abatement request for pay 2019 property taxes on parcel 30-330-0280 in the amount of $562, related to an adjustment for the appropriate homestead classification. A motion was made to approve the abatement, which passed.

The board discussed the following items on the consent agenda:

The minutes of the May 7, 2019 regular meeting; the date for the next regular meeting on June 4 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the courthouse in Montevideo; authorizing the Airport Commission to advertise for t-hangar construction bids; the updated purchasing policy to be compliant with MN Statute 471.35; a resolution supporting the Snow Drifters of Montevideo.

