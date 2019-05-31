As the American Legion Auxiliary Department President I had the honor of placing a wreath at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery Memorial Day Program along with The American Legion Commander Darrel Redepenning.

As the American Legion Auxiliary Department President I had the honor of placing a wreath at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery Memorial Day Program along with The American Legion Commander Darrel Redepenning. It was a very rainy day. But even with the rain they had a good turn out.

The featured speakers were Major General Jody Daniels who commands the 88th Readiness Division which partners with commands across a 19 state region to enhance soldier, family, equipment and facility readiness and the second speaker was Sgt. Harry Burke, USMC, a Korean War Combat Veteran. He served with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Division. He fought in the Chosin Reservoir.

The first burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery was on 5 July 1939. A total of 680 remains of those who served from 1820-1939 were accorded honored burial within the new national cemetery. 280 of those remains could not be identified. Their graves are in Section A, Block 23 and are marked by white marble headstones each bearing the inscription "Unknown US Soldier".

For more than 50 years, the cemetery had a "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier" displayed on Memorial Day as an honorable location to place wreaths. At the service I attended they brought back this long-standing tradition.