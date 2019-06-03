State Senator Gary Dahms and State Representative Paul Torkelson to hold joint town hall meetings on Monday, June 10.

State Senator Gary Dahms (R–Redwood Falls) and State Representative Paul Torkelson (R–Hanska) invite District 16B residents to attend their joint town hall meetings on Monday, June 10:

•Sleepy Eye, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m., Event Center, refreshments will be served.

•New Ulm, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Public Library.

•Comfrey, 11 a.m. to noon, Community Center.

•Springfield, 1 to 2 p.m., multipurpose room in the Community Building.

•Redwood Falls, 3 to 4 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.