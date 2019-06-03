Sleepy Eye FFA Members of the Month for April are Anna Rossbach, Sophie Gustafson, Kadon Strong, and Macy Schenk.

Anna Rossbach is a seventh grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and this year has been her first year in FFA. She joined because she wanted to learn more about agriculture. Anna’s favorite FFA activities are the games that are played at Junior High Fun Nights.

Anna is most looking forward to learning more about agriculture. By being in Ag. Class, Anna has learned a lot about crops, including that there are a lot of things that gluten-free people can’t eat, and that a lot of foods are made out of corn. She is most proud of earning her Discovery Degree and being in the FFA Pen Pal Program.

Sophie Gustafson is an eighth grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. She joined FFA because she wanted to learn about animals and it looked like a lot of fun. Sophie is on the Horse CDE team and likes it because she likes horses. Her favorite FFA activity is her CDE team.

Sophie is looking forward to state again for the Horse CDE team. By being in FFA, Sophie has learned that agriculture is so large and so involved. She is most proud of earning her Discovery Degree, being in the FFA Pen Pal Program, and being a Regional and State Horse CDE qualifier.

Kadon Strong is a sophomore at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. He joined FFA because he wanted to trapshoot, learn more about fish and wildlife, and have fun. Kadon is on the Fish & Wildlife CDE team and likes it because he loves fishing and the team teaches him about different kinds of fish. Kadon’s Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) is swine placement. His favorite FFA activity is State Convention.

Kadon is most looking forward to more summer activities. By being in FFA, Kadon has learned more about fish species. He is most proud of earning the Top Scholar Award and getting the highest score on the team in Fish & Wildlife.

Macy Schenk is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. She joined FFA to learn leadership skills, meet new people, and to step out of her comfort zone. Macy is on the Dairy Evaluation CDE team and likes it because she gets to be around cows. Macy’s SAE involves working as a lifeguard at SEFAC and also loading pigs for Lendt Farms. Her favorite FFA activity is State Convention.

Macy is looking forward to being in college and already having friends there because of FFA. By being in FFA, Macy has learned how to be a great leader. She is most proud of earning her State Degree.