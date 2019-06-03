In addition to the club for kids, there’s a PoP-Plus club for senior citizens

As things are finally sprouting and growing in the Crookston area, the Power of Produce (PoP) Club will return for the 2019 Crookston Farmers Market season.

Last year’s debut year of this farmer’s market incentive program signed up 367 youth aged 0-18 into the club with 984 total visits. This equaled $1,593 reimbursed to local farmers, as kids had an opportunity to select some of their favorite fruits and vegetables, and also ones they’d never tried before, all free of charge. Additionally, PoP+, which served those 65 years or older, had 32 registered for the club.

Sign up for the PoP and PoP Plus programs and voucher distribution will start during the market day on June 27 during the market hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Vouchers will be issued during subsequent market days (with the exception of during Ox Cart Days) until funds run out.

The PoP Club has the potential to play a key role in building healthy, prospering communities. The program encourages children, families and seniors to attend the farmers market every week, creating healthy food purchasing and eating habits, preventing chronic disease and potentially increasing the market’s customer-base and the revenue of local growers. The PoP Club also aims to create a social norm around farmers markets. In coordination with other market activities, the program helps to create an equitable space that community members want to visit each week and make part of their normal shopping routine. All weekly attendees age 0-18 or 65 years of age and older have access to $2 worth of healthy fruits and/or vegetables.

Organizers thank those that supported and partook in the first 2018 Power of Produce Club and helped make a successful debut. For the upcoming season, they are seeking local sponsors to help continue to grow the PoP Clubs with a local goal to raise $4,000. If you or your organization would like to participate as a sponsor for 2019 season, contact Megan Hruby at jans0221@umn.edu or Kirsten Fagerlund at kirsten.fagerlund@co.polk.mn.us.