The Welcome Home Crookston program is in full force with more new residents signing up for their “welcome packets” through the Crookston Area Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau.

The Welcome Home Crookston program is in full force with more new residents signing up for their “welcome packets” through the Crookston Area Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau.

Inside the welcome bag, custom designed by the Chamber/CVB and Erickson’s Embroidery includes contact information for businesses, schools, places of employment, restaurants and shops, churches, and more.

New residents, whether they’re buying a home or renting for the first time in Crookston, are encouraged to fill out the form online at www.visitcrookston.com/ welcome-home-crookston or stop into the Chamber/CVB office at 103 South Broadway.