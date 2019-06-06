Wabasso’s Carl Swedzinski is headed back to the state track meet after winning the shot put competition May 30 at the Section 3A meet held in Luverne.

Swedzinski beat the field by nearly two feet, throwing 49’ 1/2” to qualify for the Class A state meet June 7-8 at Hamline University in St. Paul.

One season ago Swedzinski qualified in the discus but didn’t make it in the shot. This season those two events were reversed, as he was unable to qualify in the discus. His throw of 49’ 1/2” would’ve been good for third place at state a season ago.

Teammate Sam Rudenick was fourth in the discus with a throw of 124’ 7”, and he finished ninth in the shot (41’ 10 1/2”).

The Wabasso boys finished 15th overall as a team with 15 team points. LQPV/DB was the Section 3A champion with 81 total team points.

The Wabasso girls, meanwhile, also finished in 15th place as a team with 15 team points. Luverne captured the girls team title with 120.

The Rabbits had a trio of fourth-place finishes led by McKenna Nelson in the 400 (2:26.68) and the 4x800 relay team of Nelson, Allison Jesse, Chloe Haven and Mataya Nelson (10:29.95). Haven was fourth in the 3,200 (12:56.07) and McKenna Nelson added a 10th place finish in the high jump (4’6”).