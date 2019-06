Mary Jo Morasch’s final day of work was on May 30—now she’s off to enjoy retirement after 29 years at Lifetime Eyecare Center.

Dr. Hutchins and staff celebrated Mary Jo Morasch’s final day of work on May 30—now she’s off to enjoy retirement after 29 years at Lifetime Eyecare Center (and Dr. Hutchins said she is the most recently hired employee!) From left: Nancy Riebel, Missy Bohnen, Mary Jo Morasch, Dr. Jim Hutchins, Carmen Strong, and Carrie Brand.