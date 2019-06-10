Baune’s Catering, the most in demand caterer in the area, is expanding with additional catering workspace and storage space. The addition has been noticed by many driving past the local business.

Owner and operator, Brian Baune has taken his parents’ successful cafe business in a different direction by offering catering services for all occasions and events.

“This addition creates a more convenient and safe environment for staff to load and unload catering items, as well as to store equipment in a covered location,” he said.

Baune’s Catering is located on Highway 68 in Wabasso and provides all of one’s event needs under one roof from food to cocktails, and a keg trailer to serve ice cold beer at events.

“No event is too big, or too small,” said Baune. “We can cater an event ranging from 700 people to an intimate party.”

Baune’s catering business has expanded greatly serving an area stretching from South Dakota to the Twin Cities.

Baune possesses determination, tenacity and believes firmly in his personal philosophy of keeping it local and being very involved in every aspect of his businesses.

Baune’s niche is to provide both drinks and food to his customers with his two businesses in Wabasso – Baune’s Catering and Highway 68 Off-Sale and Hwy 67 Off- Sale in Morgan.

The community is very familiar with the name Baune and their reputation, which can be credited to the hard work and dedication started by his parents Butch and Phyllis.

Baune’s focus and attention is with each client to listen to their needs and desires and to execute their requests. Baune oversees and assists in all aspects of the catering and off-sale business by tackling any task or duty to serve his clients.

Baune’s success in the catering business goes back to his childhood when his parents opened Baune’s Cafe in 1982. With eight children in the family all of them played a role in the growth and success of the cafe.

In the late 1980s, his mother, Phyllis, started the catering business, and Brian purchased the business in 2013.

Baune’s hands-on approach to every aspect of the business has elevated Baune’s Catering reputation.

Baune’s Catering serves thousands of guests annually. To discuss your event needs contact Baune’s Catering at (507) 342-5123.