A Thief River Falls teen died in a jet-skiing accident Saturday at Little Vanose Lake in Mahnomen County. The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Department recovered the body of Chase Hron, 19, after more than a dozen area emergency departments carried out a ground, air and water search to find him.

The Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Hron was jet-skiing without a life jacket on Friday.

Hron is the son of Stacey and Michael Hron. Mike is a property owner and developer who owns commercial property in Crookston.