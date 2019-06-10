Murthy Medical Scholarships and Hansen Family Memorial Medical Scholarship were recently awarded.

Gabriella Helget and Taylor Reinarts of St. Mary’s High School and Liv Nelson and Trista Fulton of Sleepy Eye High School were recently named recipients of the Murthy Medical Scholarship. This $500 award is given by Dr. KVK Murthy of Sleepy Eye Medical Center.

Taylor Reinarts was also named recipient of the Hansen Family Memorial Medical Scholarship, a $1,000 award given by Chisey Hansen. Hansen formerly served on the Sleepy Eye Medical Center Board of Directors as well as the Sleepy Eye Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors.