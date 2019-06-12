Profits made from multiple raffle items during the 2018 Crookston Classic Cruisers 2018 “Run to the Park” Car Show enabled their club to donate money to various local organizations including the Crookston Veterans Council, Polk County Humane Society, Care and Share and Oakdale Cemetery Association.

