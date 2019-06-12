The Montevideo P.E.O. Chapter Q will be holding a special Fashionista Purse Resale on Thursday, June 13.

The Montevideo P.E.O. Chapter Q will be holding a special Fashionista Purse Resale on Thursday, June 13. The event will be held in The Adult Life Program building (formerly Dance Haven Studio) at 521 S. 1st St., from 7:30 a.m to 4 p.m.

The sale is a fundraiser for P.E.O., which is a sisterhood based upon the principles of friendship and loyalty. It is an international organization whose purposes are charitable and educational, and its outreach is to women all over the world.

Over 500 purses will be for sale, encompassing all styles and colors, and includes many designer brands. All proceeds from the sale will be used for local and global P.E.O. scholarships.

“Our Montevideo P.E.O. chapter is proudly making a difference in women’s lives and education through projects in the form of grants, scholarships, and loans,” said Pam Arneson, Chapter Q President.

