The summer celebration known as Wabasso Summer Fest will be held this weekend with events June 14-15.

The Wabasso Area Commercial Club will be hosting Summer Fest.

Summer Fest will be bringing back some of the favorites such as bean bag tournaments, a vendor fair, a dunk tank, baseball and softball games along with some new events including a BBQ competition, live music, city wide garage sale and a family movie night.

Also, the Wabasso Area Commercial Club invites attendees to take part in the Summer Fest “Power Hour” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 14. Participating businesses will be hosting open houses that night. Participants can pick up a game card at Arvig’s open house which will run earlier from 12-4 p.m. or Fixen Chiropractic/HEC/ Premiere Massage to receive free Wabasso Bucks for completion of the card.

Also, for each participating business participants stop at their name will be entered for the grand prize. Cards can then be dropped off at Novak Law to redeem one’s prize and their chance to win. The grand prize will be announced following the BBQ competition.

Summer Fest is proud to introduce a new a event, a BBQ rib contest. There will be individuals judging rib masterpieces June 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with the winner being announced at 8 p.m. The winner will receive $150, an engraved BBQ contest winner spatula and, of course, bragging rights.

Additional Summer Fest activities and events include:

Friday

Location; Downtown Wabasso

• Vendor fair from 5-8 p.m.

• Baune’s food and beer – 5-7 p.m

• Open businesses: Power Hour specials from 5:30-6 : 30 p.m.

• Hayrides from 5-7 p.m.

• Bean bag tournament at 7 p.m.

• Live band with Kayla Daniels starting at 9 p.m.

• City wide garage sale

Saturday

Location: Manderscheid Softball/ Baseball Fields

• 5K Walk/Run at 8:30 a.m.

• Concessions and beer garden starting at 9 a.m.

• Softball tournament at 9 a.m.

• Bounce house from 12-7 p.m.

• Dunk tank starting at 1 p.m.

• ATV Big Air Show meet and greet starting at 5 p.m.

• BBQ competition: 6:30-7:30 p.m. The winner will be announced at 8 p.m.

• Kid bean bag tournament beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• The Citizen of the Year will be announced at 8:15 p.m.

• Outdoor family movie – “Sandlot” at 8:30 p.m.

• City wide garage sale

For more information or to register for the BBQ contest, contact Amber Beadell via e-mail at amber.beadell@isd640.org, or check out the Summer Fest Facebook page at www.tiny.cc/wabasso.