River Valley wheelchair athlete, eighth grader James Hagen, competed in the State Track and Field Meet June 7 and 8 at Hamline University in St. Paul.

River Valley wheelchair athlete, eighth grader James Hagen, competed in the State Track and Field Meet June 7 and 8 at Hamline University in St. Paul.

On Friday, June 7, James competed in the division two shot put event. He placed third with a distance of 5 feet, five inches—the same as his Section throw. James’ coach (and mom), Lisa Hagen, said after the event the wheelchair athletes were invited by a Paralympic official to move onto nationals in July.

On Saturday the racing events were held. James place third in the 100 meter dash, with a time of 48.94 seconds, and third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 34.10 seconds—both times were better than his Section times.