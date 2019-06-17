The 34th annual Redwood Falls community parade is being held this coming Friday night (June 21). The event kicks off the Celebrate Redwood Falls Summer Splash festival and is set to start at 7 p.m.

The parade route starts at the Redwood Falls Public Library and travels north on Lincoln Street to Fourth Street and then turns east to Gould Street, then north again to Second Street then east to Veda Drive.

The grand marshal for this year’s parade is retired Redwood Falls Police Department chief Mark Dressen, who is being recognized for the 31 years of service he provided to the community as a member of the local department.

New to the parade this year is a third announcer platform on Veda Drive. The other announcer platforms will be at the library as well as at the tennis courts along Gould Street.

This year’s parade includes return performances by the Redwood Valley High School marching band, as well as SuFuDu.

According to Cindy LaBrie, new to the parade this year are the Over 60 Band, as well as the Amazing Hoopsters and the Ho Ho Shriners and their mini Corvettes.

LaBrie said there is still time to register to be involved in this year’s parade. Entry forms are available on the Celebrate Redwood Falls Web site at celebrateredwoodfalls.com. There is a fee to participate in the parade this year, added LaBrie, who said those funds will be used to continue to help the event grow.