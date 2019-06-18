The Cenex convenience store at 1400 East Bridge Street in Redwood Falls will cut the prices of ethanol and biodiesel blends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Friday (June 21) as Summer Splash events begin.

During the two-hour promotion, the per gallon price of the following ethanol blends will be discounted:

• 85 cents off E85

• 50 cents off E50

• 30 cents off E30

• 15 cents off E15

In addition to the ethanol blend fuels, the station will also reduce the price of B20 biodiesel by 20 cents per gallon during the promotion. There is a 30-gallon limit per vehicle for all fuels with reduced prices. When used in a flex fuel vehicle, E85 and other ethanol blends burns cleaner than traditional gasoline.

The promotion comes on the heels of a new report from the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that notes air pollution from vehicle exhaust is a problem in southern Minnesota, especially during the summer months when ozone forms.

The promotion is supported by Redwood County Corn and Soybean Growers, the Dakota/Rice County Corn & Soybean Growers, Minnesota Corn Growers Association, American Lung Association in Minnesota and the Minnesota Clean Air Choice Team.

More information on cleaner-burning biofuels can be found at www.CleanAirChoice.org.

– Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association Web site