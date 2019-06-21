Both Montevideo locations of Old National Bank were evacuated and closed temporarily Monday afternoon due to non-specific bomb threat that was received in a voicemail.

According to Old National Bank spokesperson Kathy Schoettlin, Old National Bank employees responded swiftly and according to procedure. She said: “They immediately called 911 and followed proper procedures for evacuating both of our Montevideo locations.”

After law enforcement arrived at both locations, full sweeps were conducted of the evacuated buildings in search of any explosive devices. The search did not turn up any bombs.

Employees were eventually allowed to re-enter the banks after receiving the all clear from law enforcement. The banks were then re-opened for business.

Agencies responding to the incident were the Montevideo Police Dept., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Dept., and the Minnesota State Patrol. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Please contact the Montevideo Police Dept. if you have any information about this incident.

