IDEAg Group, producers of Minnesota Farmfest held at the Gilfillan Estate each August, will showcase an industrial hemp demonstration plot at the show this year. Hemp crops are growing on 7,200 square feet of land and will be ready to display to Farmfest attendees by Aug. 6, the opening day of the show.

Three hemp varieties are represented – one fiber and two grain. Legacy Hemp, Bija Hemp and Hemp Genetics International provided seed for the demonstration plots.

“We are excited for farmers to come to Farmfest to learn about hemp production,” said John Hendel, director of event sales, for IDEAg Group. “Attendees will learn how to plant and nurture different varieties of the crop, in addition to uses for harvested hemp. We understand the enormous interest and curiosity around this new crop. Farmfest provides an ideal platform to bring information about hemp to farmers.”

In addition to planted hemp, the demo area will include potted Cannabidiol plants for attendees to examine. Hemp experts Matt Little and Garth Carlson from Midwest Hemp Farms, Charlie Levine from Hemp Acres, John Strohfus from Minnesota Hemp Farms, Inc. and Bryan Parr from Legacy Hemp will be on hand to meet one-on-one with attendees and answer their questions about growing hemp.

“Minnesota is in its fourth year of the hemp pilot program, and we are continuing to get calls from farmers expressing interest and enthusiasm in placing this crop in rotation but many still know very little,” said Margaret Wiatrowski, industrial hemp program coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. “We thought Farmfest would be an excellent opportunity for farmers to see the plant and the different varieties in person and learn more about the markets available.”

IDEAg Group worked with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to obtain licensing to grow hemp in the demo plots.

Farmfest takes place in Redwood County Aug. 6-8. Tickets are $8 online in advance and $10 at the gate.

Visit farmfest.com for a schedule of events.

