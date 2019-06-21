Sleepy Eye United golfers, Logan Netzke and Andrew Neid, each carded 82 strokes on day two of the Class A State Golf Tournament.

Sleepy Eye United golfers, Logan Netzke and Andrew Neid, each carded 82 strokes on day two of the Class A State Golf Tournament on Wednesday, June 12 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. Competing with 87 individual golfers, at Netzke finished day one in sixth place with 78; Neid was in 42nd place with 88. Day two kept Netzke in the top ten pack and Neid had a much better day, moving up to 26th place.

The Springfield Tigers, who beat Sleepy Eye by one stroke in Section 2A play, finished day one in first place, but came in second to Community Christian at the end of day two, losing by three strokes. Mason Kretsch of the Tigers finished fourth individually with 155 and his teammate Maverick Winkelman was fifth with 157.

Awards presented

On Thursday evening, June 13, the team gathered for their year end awards banquet. Coach Crystal Ibberson presented the following awards:

Letter Winners: Andrew Neid, Thor Weiss, Toby Weiss, Logan Netzke, Carson Erickson, Jacob Schultz, Ashtyn Tauer, Liz Schwint, and Asha Schmid

Participation awards: Sam Herzog, Kaleb Wait, Jake Heinrichs, Kaleb Weiss, Raj Sidhu, John Miller, Meriden Andres, and Emily Erickson.

Team awards:

Tomahawk Conference Co-Champions — Sleepy Eye United and Springfield.

Section 2A Tournament: Second place for the boys team.

All-Conference: Andrew Neid, Thor Weiss, Toby Weiss, Logan Netzke, Carson Erickson, and Ashtyn Tauer.

Honorable Mention: Jacob Schultz.

Fifth place at Sections: Andrew Neid

State participants: Andrew Neid and Logan Netzke

Senior awards: Andrew Neid, Thor Weiss and Ashtyn Tauer.

“Overall the season was a success,” said Ibberson. “Losing by one stroke to go to State was hard, but I am still proud of the accomplishments the kids made this season. We lose some great players to graduation, but the future continues to look bright for the Sleepy Eye United Golf Team.”