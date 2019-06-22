Mathiowetz and Schmid promoted.

After 14 years of service to Americana Community Bank (ACB) and their customers, James Swiontek, ACB Senior Credit Officer and Jordan, Minnesota native, will retire in late June. Swiontek retires with 38 years of banking experience.

Bradley Mathiowetz, currently President of ACB’s Sleepy Eye branch, will serve as ACB Senior Credit Officer following Swiontek’s retirement.

Mathiowetz, a 22-year employee of ACB, and life-long Sleepy Eye resident, has managed the bank’s agricultural portfolio for his entire career and has been Sleepy Eye branch President since 2002. In addition to his agricultural portfolio, Mathiowetz is an experienced commercial lender. He will have office hours in the bank’s metro markets, as well as in Sleepy Eye.

Robert Schmid, a 16-year ACB employee, has been promoted to Americana Community Bank Sleepy Eye Branch Manager. Schmid has experience in agricultural, commercial, and real estate lending. He is currently President of the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce and has served on many other community boards and organizations.

“With best wishes to Jim Swiontek in his retirement years,” said Adam Dittrich, President and CEO of Americana Community Bank, “I look forward to a new era under Brad Mathiowetz’s credit leadership at ACB, building on the solid framework Jim leaves us with. Brad’s knowledge of the local economy and background in lending to many kinds of commercial and Ag customers will be a strong base upon which to continue to build the bank’s portfolio. Bob Schmid will be an excellent leader for our Sleepy Eye branch employees and will continue to provide superior banking to our customers. Congratulations to all three of them!”

Americana Community Bank is a full-service community bank providing down-to-earth consumer and commercial financial services in Sleepy Eye, Chanhassen, and Maple Grove, MN. Chartered in 1881 as The State Bank of Sleepy Eye, ACB has actively participated in and supported the communities it serves for more than 135 years.