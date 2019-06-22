The Sleepy Eye Parks Department recently installed a new dock by the observation deck in Sportsmen’s Park.

The Sleepy Eye Parks Department recently installed a new dock by the observation deck in Sportsmen’s Park. The dock, donated by the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club, is a floating dock where campers or day-use boaters may tie up their boats, rather than having to trailer and remove them from the lake each day. The kids who were participating in the Parks Department fishing class braved a strong wind, and bouncy dock, on Friday, June 14 to pose on the dock for this photographer.