Thirty-six Sleepy Eye Medical Center employees attended a QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) workshop.

Thirty-six Sleepy Eye Medical Center employees attended a QPR workshop at SEMC on Tuesday, June 11. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

Tammy Diehn, Certified QPR Gatekeeper Instructor, led the workshop. According to Diehn, she began teaching not because of her profession as a nurse practitioner, but for a more personal reason after losing her sister to suicide in 2017.

QPR is the most widely taught gatekeeper training in the U.S. that teaches best practices in suicide prevention. It’s also included on Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices.

QPR gatekeeper training is intended for community members 18 years and older, and professionals including healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement, educators, clergy, bankers, lawyers, and more.

“Most people don’t like to talk about it, but death by suicide affects everyone, regardless of race, age, income, education or profession,” said Sharon Fromm, Licensed Social Worker, Sleepy Eye Medical Center. “This training provided simple steps that we all can learn to help save another’s life.”