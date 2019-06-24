Three Crookston Eagles Aerie members were recently selected to serve on the Fraternal Order of Eagles Minnesota State Aerie Executive Board.

Three Crookston Eagles Aerie members were recently selected to serve on the Fraternal Order of Eagles Minnesota State Aerie Executive Board.

Randy Beggs was elected Vice President/President Elect, Bruce Meyer was elected Treasurer, and Jake Fee was appointed Assistant Secretary at the 116th Eagles Minnesota State Convention held in Grand Rapids.

Meyer was also inducted into the Minnesota State Aerie Hall of Fame. Crookston Eagles 873 will be hosting the 117th Eagles Minnesota State Convention June 18-20, 2020. Aeries and Auxiliaries from all over Minnesota and the Dakotas will come into Crookston for the week-long event.

Crookston has not hosted an Eagles State Convention since the early 1950s.