City of Montevideo employee Scott Hoidal was presented with a 10-year Employee Service Award at Monday’s city council meeting. Hoidal was hired by the city on June 15, 2009.

Mayor Jim Curtiss presented Hoidal with a certificate of appreciation for his 10 years of service to the City of Montevideo. Hoidal will also receive an additional day off in recognition of his service.

Fiesta President Carman Mills spoke to the council about this year’s Fiesta Days Celebration. According to Mills, this year’s Fiesta Days was very successful, with a lot of support from the community.

Mills also spoke briefly about the upcoming 2020 Fiesta Days Celebration, which will mark the local celebration’s 75th anniversary.

