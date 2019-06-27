Members of BIO Girls Crookston watered downtown flower planters and served rootbeer floats at the Wish Upon a Star parking lot Wednesday as their way of giving back to the community. Another group tended to the Care and Share flower bed which Ox Cart Days tends to by helping out and weeding the flower bed.

"These girls will also be getting some running in around town tonight and the next few weeks to train for the 5K at Ox Cart Days," BIO Girls committee member Theresa Tahran told the Times. BIO Girls also sold tickets for the Chamber and Women's Leadership Network "she-shed" while they served floats.