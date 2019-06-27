Early on the morning of June 22, Clint Evans, Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church for four years, passed away.

Early on the morning of June 22, Clint Evans, Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church for four years, passed away. Only a few days earlier, his wife Sam had announced to friends on Facebook that Clint had been “fighting against his own pain for a long time for the sake of his family and church (like playing football through an injury) and at the end of May, he finally said, ‘I can’t do this [work] any more.’ Since then, when he surrendered into the pain, his body has deteriorated really fast.”

Since that Facebook post, and following Clint’s death, a tremendous outpouring of love and support for his family has been shared on Sam’s page.

Sam had directed people to keep up with Clint’s journey on caringbridge, where the following story is found:

“In October of 2017, Clint was diagnosed with stage 4 soft tissue sarcoma in his left lung. The cancer was attached to two ribs at that time and some evidence of cancer was found in his right lung. He continued as pastor of Faith United Methodist in Sleepy Eye, playing football, and loving his family, Samantha and their three young girls. While the cancer was held largely at bay for the past two years, it began growing again in March as chemotherapy regimens began to be ineffective.”

In the June 13 edition of the Herald-Dispatch, Pastor Clint’s final column was published. He shared his hopes that people in our community would love one another and help those in need.

A Celebration of Life service for Pastor Clint Evans will be on Sunday, June 30 at 4:00 p.m. at Messiah United Methodist Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth.

An obituary was not available at press time.