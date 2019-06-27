At Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort kicked-off their grand opening this week for their new 22,000-square-foot non-smoking addition. The new addition is adjoined to the existing facilities and now offers a range of food and drink options, games, and other entertainment. The new addition also has its own heating, cooling and ventilation system. According to Prairie’s Edge marketing director Eric Preuss, the new addition represents the largest non-smoking area for a Minnesota casino.

The new facility cost $4.7 million and stands as the most significant addition since 2011. Since that project, Prairie’s Edge Casino has doubled in size. Prairie’s Edge has long offered non-smoking gaming options for its patrons. As the popularity of non-smoking alternatives grew, Prairie’s Edge felt the need to expand its non-smoking facilities. Representatives from the Casino hope that the fresh air offered by the new section will attract people from even further away - creating positive ripple effects for other local businesses too. The new addition features a number of attractions. In addition to the new gaming machines, the non-smoking section also offers a taproom called the Prairie Tap Room, the Prairie Cafe dinning area, and the outdoor Sunset Lounge and Patio.

One of the immediate features of the new space is the large performance stage and high-resolution screen. The screen measures 8 feet by 14 feet and will be used to screen Vikings and Twins game. The display monitor can also be divided into four separate screens for viewing several games at once. The main attraction, of course are the games. In total, the new section holds 150 new gaming machines, giving patrons a wider variety of games to choose from.

In the future, Prairie’s Edge might decide to add more machines in the fresh-air section. The new expansion also features a new kitchen -- a requirement considering the continued growth in the banquet and convention center. Miller Architects and Builders, based out of St. Cloud, designed the new space and served as the general contractor during construction