Play Ball! Minnesota will conduct a free youth baseball clinic in Redwood Falls July 19. Hosted by the City of Redwood Falls Parks and Recreation department, the clinic will take place at Redwood Valley High School south and north Fields. In the event of rain, the clinic will be relocated to Redwood Area Community Center.

Presented by Great River Energy, Play Ball! Minnesota Clinics are for boys and girls ages 6-13. Participants ages 6-9 should report at 2 p.m., and ages 10-13 should report at 3:30 p.m.

Play Ball! Minnesota instructors will provide all of the necessary equipment for the clinic. However, players should bring their gloves.

Participants must register in advance at www.playballmn.com.

The Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinics are available to participants and communities free of charge, and funding is provided by the Twins Community Fund and Great River Energy.

“For nearly 60 years, Twins youth clinics have provided baseball instruction to young players in communities throughout Twins Territory,” said Stephanie Johnson, executive director of the Twins Community Fund. “We’re proud to continue this tradition for a new generation of ballplayers.”

Created in 1961 by long- time Twins scout Angelo Giuliani, the clinic program serves to promote baseball and softball to boys and girls throughout the region.

Since the beginning of the program, more than 800,000 youth have participated in a Twins youth clinic. For a complete 2019 Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinics schedule visit its Web site.

Play Ball! Minnesota is an initiative of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

In collaboration with Minnesota youth baseball and softball organizations, Play Ball! Minnesota was organized to promote and youth baseball and softball in the upper midwest.

Governed by a public board of directors, the Twins Community Fund was chartered as an independent pub- lic charity in 1991 with the mission to enrich local and regional communities by providing resources for the healthy development of children and families through an association with baseball, softball and the Minnesota Twins. The Twins Community Fund and its grant programs are supported in part by Target, US Bank, Treasure Island and Delta Airlines.

Great River Energy is a not- for-profit cooperative that provides wholesale electric service to 28 distribution cooperatives in Minnesota.

Those member cooperatives distribute electricity to approximately 700,000 member consumers. With $4 billion in assets, Great River Energy is the second largest electric power supplier in Minnesota and one of the largest generation and transmission cooperatives in the nation. Learn more at greatriverenergy.com