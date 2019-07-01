The 2019-20 school year will not start for several weeks for students and teachers in the Redwood Area School District. However, financially speaking, the school year officially starts today.

With that in mind, the Redwood Area Board of Education officially approved a preliminary budget during its June 24 meeting, as it is required to do so to meet the state deadline.

Rick Ellingworth, Redwood Area School district superintendent, presented the first look at the new year budget to the board June 24, adding the numbers are very preliminary at this time, especially considering the fact that the district has not seen the official information from the state regarding how much it will be allocated for the 2019-20 year.

During the 2019 session, the state legislature approved a 2 percent increase in the per pupil funding formula for the upcoming year as well as in other areas.

The proposed budget, which Ellingworth said will be updated as additional information is provided to the district, currently has anticipated revenue of $17,345, 196, with anticipated expenditures of $16,963,904. The proposal would then increase the school district’s fund balance by an anticipated $381,292, with a total projected fund balance at the end of 2019-20 of $5,383,670.

Ellingworth told the board that the fund balance number includes the assigned and unassigned funds, adding the school board has set a goal to have 14 percent of the annual budget set aside in the unassigned fund category to help ensure the district is able to cash flow through the school year.

Ellingworth said the current unassigned fund balance looks to be about 18 percent, but he cautioned the board that this is a negotiations year, and nothing has been added in the expenditures projections to include what might happen with that. The preliminary budget for the 2019-20 school year is also based on a projected student enrollment of 1,115 students, added Ellingworth.

In other action during its meeting the school board:

• Approved the employment of Courtney Bergeson as a full-time speech language pathologist at a salary of $58,000, Richard O’Connor as a full-time, high-school social studies teacher at a salary of $46,000, Amanda Coleman as a full-time special education teacher at a salary of $43,000, Jeremiah Oyetunji as a full-time elementary-school physical education and DAPE teacher at a salary of $43,000, Krista Zeug as a full-time middle-school and high-school health teacher at a salary of $46,000 and Michael Knoblauch as a full-time middle-school physical education and DAPE teacher at a salary of $43,000.

• Accepted the resignation of Jorden Minkel from her role as junior-class advisor, Amber Green from her role as a school counselor, Alexis Martin from her role as a Cardinal Kids Club assistant and Onna Giernet from her role as a preschool assistant.

• Approved the employment of Amy Haala as a preschool assistant at a rate of $11.50 per hour, Brenda Ricke as a middle-school and high-school paraprofessional at a rate of $14.92, Shelly Schliewe as an elementary school paraprofessional at a rate of $11.50 per hour, Miriam Schliewe as an elementary school paraprofessional at a rate of $12.21 per hour, Kari Blue as an early childhood paraprofessional at a rate of $12.21 per hour, Jessica Halvorson as an early childhood paraprofessional at a rate of $11.85 per hour and Erin Nelson as a Ready, Set, Grow long-term substitute at a rate of $21.42 per hour.

• Entered into a memorandum of understanding with Amanda Coleman (special education licensure) and Sara Mertens (Masters degree in social studies) to assist them in gaining certification or licensure that will serve the students of the Redwood Area School District.

• Approved the employment of Jared Wenisch as junior-high wrestling coach at a stipend of $1,956, Lindy Kaden as a junior-high cross country coach at a stipend of $1,956, Taya Kockelman as varsity volleyball coach at a stipend of $5,084, Jeremiah Oyetunji as junior-high track coach and junior-high football coach at a stipend of $1,956 for each role and Michael Knoblauch as a junior-high boys basketball coach at a stipend of $1,956.