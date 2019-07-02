Somehow, I blinked, and the end of June was here. Slow down summer!

Somehow, I blinked, and the end of June was here. I’m going to blame my weeklong absence in Madison for this phenomenon, but however it occurred I’m gonna hang on to this last week with all I have. Slow down summer!

Last week we held our 29th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tourney at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club. We had twenty-one teams participate in the day and although Mother Nature once again felt the need to make it exciting (Tornado Warning and all) our attendees were troopers finishing the day a little past the supper hour. We were once again blessed from donations on our ‘Buy A Drive’ and ‘Buck A Foot’ holes, to cover our Scholarship award for next year’s seniors. As I stated later in the day, for the past ten years our golfers have contributed close to $3,400 in scholarship monies. Amazing! Once again, I am so grateful for the hole sponsors, volunteers who helped with the day, Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty for taking charge of Hole 8 and my Chamber Board for making the day run smoothly, even with a few raindrops.

Participation forms for our version of National Night Out — Party in the Park — went out to our past attending organizations. This event will be held on Thursday, July 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Allison Park. This is a great fundraising and community gathering experience for our area organizations and non-profits. The Black Diamond Band will be providing the entertainment for the night, and our city emergency services will once again be present to let the kiddos explore their vehicles. The Sleepy Eye Police Department will be holding their bike raffle for those children who were ‘caught’ wearing their bike helmets this summer.

Buttered Corn Days planning is in full swing and we are still accepting sponsorships, vendor applications, volunteers and parade entries. If you wish to be a part of our day in any of these respects, please visit our Chamber website www.sleepyeyechamber.com for ALL forms and current information about our weekend celebration. Also, our Facebook pages have been busy, so be sure to stay up to speed on all things Buttered Corn Days. Just this week a competitor stepped forward to challenge the five-time corn-eating champion, Del Monte Foods, at this year’s competition. Haala Industries will be stepping up to the spool and trying their mouths at dethroning the King Corn Champ. We can’t wait!

Lastly, our city is about to hold its famous Fourth of July Fireworks celebration next week, and as always, we welcome our visitors and out of town guests. There will be food and fun up at Allison Park, courtesy of the Knights of Columbus, and there will be food and beverages available beach-side from a couple of our area organizations. Of course, the Sleepy Eye Fire Department will dazzle us again with their fiery light show at dusk. Please be safe, please be helpful to those visiting, and as always be grateful for being able to celebrate our nation’s birthday and freedoms with those you hold dear!