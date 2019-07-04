Karlyn and Adam Armbruster posed by the newly installed entry doors at The Pix.

Karlyn and Adam Armbruster posed by the newly installed entry doors at The Pix, future home of their companies, Sleepy Eye Coffee Co. and Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. The doors have LED light strips along the window edges that light the etched design in a variety of colors. The Armbrusters said everything inside is progressing as expected and they hope (fingers crossed) that the coffee shop can open for business late this summer. Customers will be able to observe the installation of the brewing equipment later in the fall.

And, just a fun teaser — how beautiful is the ceiling at The Pix?