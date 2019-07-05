A group of Redwood area individuals were recently talking about ideas to honor veterans, and one of those ideas was to provide them with opportunities to relax and just get away from everyday life for a while.

What the group discovered was that an organization based in Arlington was offering such a program known as Veterans on the Water. Its mission is to create a fishing experience that is filled with excitement, fun and laughter for veterans and to offer it at no cost to those veterans.

The local group bought into that idea and began developing a plan to establish a chapter of Veterans on the Water in Redwood Falls. Among those who helped to develop the local chapter was Jim Berberick of Redwood Falls who spent many of his growing up years in the area and has moved back.

Berberick, a veteran himself, said the idea of taking a veteran fishing is a pretty simple one, but he knows for those who enjoy it and don’t have the chance just being able to get out on the water means a lot.

The Redwood Falls chapter hosted its first Veterans on the Water event June 19.

According to Berberick that first excursion included 17 veterans and five civilian volunteers. The group traveled to Lake Kandiyohi north of Lake Lillian, and even though there were not a lot of fish caught that day Berberick said when one gets a veteran in a setting like that they start to share stories and can develop a sense of camaraderie with fellow vets.

Veterans on the Water was founded by Steve Gillaspie of Arlington, who served as an Army Ranger during the Vietnam War. Like other veterans Gillaspie suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, which is something veterans of all ages and eras have experienced.

Berberick, who served his country during the 1970s, added most veterans are dealing with some sort of challenge in their life, and Veterans on the Water is dedicated to helping those veterans as they face those challenges of life.

Due to the equipment that is available through Veterans on the Water access to fishing on a lake is available to veterans of any age. Those who are in wheelchairs also can have access to fishing, and Berberick said it is a good feeling to know that they have the ability to put a smile on the face of someone who might not have been able to get on the water in some time.

“Some of them didn’t want to come off the water,” Berberick said.

In addition to Berberick, the group that helped to establish Veterans on the Water in the Redwood area includes Dennis and Judy Kodet and Pat Legare.

Berberick expressed his thanks to those who helped make that first event a successful one, adding he appreciates the help that he received from the Redwood County Veterans Service Office and the DAV. He also expressed his appreciation for the Veterans on the Water boat captains from Arlington as well as the other volunteers.

With one trip now under its belt, Veterans on the Water is working to put together two trips for next summer, and Berberick said once local veterans heard about the trip that just happened his phone started ringing, which he said is a good thing for the program.

Although the Redwood Falls chapter does have access to the equipment from Veterans on the Water, the ultimate goal is to raise funds to have its own, so that it can take veterans out any time. Fundraising events may be held in the future to help secure that equipment for the local group.

One of the messages that Veterans on the Water shares is “freedom isn’t free, but thanking a veteran is.”

To learn more about the Redwood Falls chapter of Veterans on the Water, contact Berberick at (507) 351-9558 or Dustin Hunter, Redwood County VSO, at (507) 637-4034.

Learn more about the program at www.veteransonthewater.com.