Torrential rain and strong winds caused street flooding and brought down trees and branches in parts of North Dakota and Minnesota.

Torrential rain and strong winds caused street flooding and brought down trees and branches in parts of North Dakota and Minnesota.

The line of thunderstorms Monday night prompted storm and flash flooding warnings. The heavy rain caused street flooding in Fargo, West Fargo and nearby Moorhead, Minnesota. KFGO reports vehicles stalled in deep water.

The National Weather Service says 4 inches of rain fell in 90 minutes in northwest Minnesota near Hallock. Wind gusts of 70 mph were reported in Prairie Rose, near Fargo.