By Mike Milbrandt editor A tragic crash resulted in the death of a young Montevideo woman on Monday. Madeline Noelle Gorham, 18, was critically injured at 12:27 p.m. Monday afternoon in a three vehicle crash south of Morris on Highway 59 near Stevens Co. Rd. 8. Gorham was the daughter of David and Jennifer Gorham, and was a member of the recently graduated Montevideo High School class of 2019. She planned on attending Concordia College in Moorhead this fall to study music education. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Gorham was driving a 2014 Ford Taurus northbound on Highway 59 when her vehicle struck a MnDOT truck working on the shoulder of the road. Gorham’s car then entered the southbound lane where it was struck by a 2006 Freightliner semi driven by Charles Frederick Green, 65, of Breckenridge. Gorham suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene by a LifeLink helicopter to Sanford West Fargo hospital, where she died late Monday night. All of the drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbag was deployed in Gorham’s vehicle. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and road conditions at the time were dry. Agencies responding to the scene included LifeLink, the Morris Police Dept., the Morris Fire Dept., and the Stevens County Sheriff’s Dept. A GoFundMe page has been started in memory of Gorham and to help her family in their time of need. The page can be found at <https://www.gofundme.com/f/vkk9e7-in-memory-of-maddie-gorham?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR35N0Vjo2QPZm02yOq7DWxTUlFeWxZ055JhZCP-6eQ7P6M80P00A9_FiVo>