The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Highway 67 bridge replacement project is now complete. The detour was scheduled to be removed and the road opened as of July 9.

The project, located one mile north of Echo, included the replacement of two bridges over Boiling Spring Creek with a single concrete box culvert.

Benefits of the project include a smoother bridge surface, improved drainage system beneath the road and reduced flood potential. The project cost $400,000 and the contractor was R and G.

MnDOT would like to remind motorists that a section of Highway 67 (approximately eight miles north of Echo) remains closed between the Upper Sioux Agency State Park entrance and 600th Street due to pavement cracking.

For information about construction projects in southwest Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov.