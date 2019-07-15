Four members of the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter joined over 100 Minnesota FFA members for the State Greenhand Leadership Conference.

Four members of the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter joined over 100 Minnesota FFA members for the State Greenhand Leadership Conference at Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, near Hackensack, from June 17-21 to develop leadership skills for their communities and home chapters. Members from the Sleepy Eye FFA chapter were Presley Bauer, Maddison Helget, Morgan Hoffmann, and Nayzeth Luna.

The goal of the State Greenhand Leadership Conference is to give personal mentoring to first- and second-year high school FFA members. These members come from all corners of the state, represent unique sectors of agriculture, and have been recognized as top leaders in their schools.

During the conference, students covered an array of topics during sessions that focused mostly on personal development. Goal setting, professional leadership, and career exploration are just a few of the topics discovered during this five-day leadership camp.

“The State Greenhand Leadership Conference is a great way for students to get a foot in the door with FFA,” said Minnesota FFA President Lafe Aarsvold. “Students get a grasp at what this organization can offer, and meet fellow members they could work with for the rest of their lives. Throughout this week, we saw students take giant steps out of their comfort zone and set goals for themselves to accomplish amazing things and grow into young leaders.”

FFA members had the opportunity to connect with different individuals outside of sessions, during fun activities such as volleyball, canoeing and hiking. Each night, the state officers shared personal reflections with the conference attendees, and the final day wrapped up the conference with a banquet, talent show and dance.

State Greenhand Leadership Conference serves the Minnesota FFA Association by building talented young individuals. These members often go on to become chapter, region and state leaders within their FFA chapters and communities.

“State Greenhand Leadership Conference has been my favorite FFA camp so far,” said Morgan Hoffmann, Sleepy Eye FFA participant and Chapter Student Advisor. I learned so much about diversity, trusting others and being trustworthy, opportunities and much more. I met so many amazing people at this camp who I’m excited to see again, along with what they accomplish in the FFA.”

This leadership conference was made possible with financial contributions from the CHS Foundation, Northland Ford Dealers, and Dr. Curtis Youngs as a special project of the Minnesota FFA Foundation.