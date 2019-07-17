The fourth annual Renville-Sibley Co-op Power Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Year banquet was held June 11 at the Danube Community Center. The event honored the eight high-school seniors who were selected as a scholar of the month during the 2018-19 school year.

As a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, Renville-Sibley Co-op Power is founded on the four pillars of integrity, accountability, innovation and a commitment to community. Based on these principles, Renville-Sibley Co-op Power sponsors the scholar of the month program to recognize those high-school students who also share these same values.

Each month, teachers from area school districts nominate a high-school senior from their school who demonstrates outstanding academic, school and community achievements. By random drawing, one name is selected each month from those names submitted.

The selected student is awarded a $100 donation to be given to the student’s school on their behalf. The student then chooses which program the donation should be given to at their school (music, sports, arts, etc.).

The monthly winners were featured on their local radio station, an ad placed in their local newspaper as well as Renville-Sibley’s newsletter, “Cooperative Connections.” Schools which were invited to participate in the program include Renville County West, MACCRAY, Central Minnesota Christian School, BOLD, Redwood Valley, Cedar Mountain and GFW.

All scholars of the month winners, their family and the teacher who made the nomination were invited to attend the scholar of the year banquet. Cera Cordova, was selected, by random drawing, as the scholar of the year and the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Renville-Sibley.

Jeremy Hinderks was the guest speaker at the banquet. Hinderks is a graduate of BDRSH (now RCW), Concordia College in Moorhead and Northwestern Health Sciences University. He owns and operates Hinderks Chiropractic, PA with locations in Renville, Granite Falls and Willmar.

Renville-Sibley Cooperative Power, a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative is an electric cooperative distributing power to just under 1,900 rural consumers throughout Renville County and Sibley County as well as portions of Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Nicollet and Redwood counties in Minnesota. Renville-Sibley Cooperative Power is located in Danube.

– Lenae Wordes is from Renville-Sibley Co-op Power