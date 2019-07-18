editor

Health issues are something everyone faces at some point in their lives. Good health truly is a blessing, but good health doesn’t last forever.

Chris Petersen, 60, of Montevideo, has been in good health for most of his life. A little over two years ago, things began to change.

“I was having some issues I couldn’t explain to myself,” said Petersen. “I’d go to the doctor and they couldn’t explain anything. They kept saying there was nothing wrong.”

Eventually, more tests revealed something that changed Petersen’s life. “In one of the MRIs, a lesion was found in the upper left side of my neck. It was suspicious, and at the time, it was thought it could be related to MS, along with the other symptoms I was having.”

According to Petersen, doctors then disregarded the results and told him that it wasn’t related to MS.

Petersen continued experiencing symptoms for another year. “I have since found out that the symptoms I was having were what they call ‘relapse symptoms’ of MS. I was having more and more of them, and they were lasting longer.”

The symptoms continued over time, and Petersen continued to see doctors who had no explanation for them. “Finally, I ended up seeing a specialist in South Dakota, who looked at my MRI test results and he could see lesions in my brain. That was when I was diagnosed with MS.”

Despite the diagnosis, doctors had some good news for him, as Petersen related: “If there is a good part to this, it’s that the doctors think that I was diagnosed early enough due to the fact that I was pretty aware of what was happening to me. Most people don’t know early enough and end up with 30 to 40 lesions before they are diagnosed. I have seven to eight.”

Looking back, Petersen’s symptoms were indicative of MS. He said: “I was having speech problems. I had periodic blurred vision in my left eye. Not all the time, it would come and go. My muscles felt so weak that I felt like I had been running marathons. I couldn’t figure out why, with how active and energetic I normally am. I felt so fatigued.”

Petersen also experienced pain in his muscles and severe cramping in his legs. “Things were going on that the doctors couldn’t explain, and they weren’t able to help me. It got to a point where it was very stressful and frustrating. When the diagnosis finally came, it was almost a relief just to finally know what was going on.”

During the process of going through so many tests, Petersen discovered he had other physical issues which he didn’t realize he had. Those issues were unrelated to the MS, but were amplified by the MS. “It’s hard to determine. which is which sometimes. That’s the toughest part,” he said.

Petersen owns and operates D.J. Systems, and MS has affected his ability to run the business. “I’m not able to haul and move equipment like I used to,” he said. “That’s frustrating for me. I’m a pretty independent person, and I’ve never had to look for someone to help me with that part of the business. It’s a struggle sometimes.

Although he is not a musician, music has been a life-long passion for Petersen. “I don’t want to give up my passion. I won’t quit. I’ll continue to do it somehow,” he said.

Petersen’s wife, Vanz, helps as much as she can. “A lot of the equipment is too heavy for her. She is amazing, though, with how much she can do!” he laughed.

Petersen has also worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store for many years. “My MS has not caused any issues there,” he said. “I have spoken with my bosses, and they’ve been very understanding and accommodating.”

There is no cure for MS, but Petersen is being treated for the disease. “I’m on what I understand is the most current treatment that has the most positive results. It’s called Copaxone, and it is a three times per week, self-injection. If nothing changes, it could be something I take for the rest of my life.”

Since beginning the injections, Petersen stated that he is feeling better. He said: “With treatment,MS Can’t be stopped, but it can be kept at bay. They say Copaxone almost freezes it; it stops it from growing.”

The downside to Copaxone is its cost. “Purchasing Copaxone without medical insurance is an impossibility for most people. It’s a $16,000 a month treatment. Even if you have insurance, it’s a $1,000 copay each month.”

Currently, Petersen is on a copay assistance program, so he doesn’t have to pay any copays for one year. Unfortunately, he is nearing the end of the one year. “In two more months when I’m off this,” he said, “I don’t know what I’m going to do.

Petersen is scheduled for another MRI soon, to see where things are at now. He would like to continue with the Copaxone treatments, but there is a real possibility he may not be approved for another year of copay assistance. He said: “If I can’t get the treatment, my only other option is to take a step down and look for an alternative treatment.”

As can be imagined, the ordeal has been an emotional roller coaster for Petersen. Finding out that he has MS was tough, but finding out there was a very good treatment that is all but unaffordable was tougher.

To make matters worse, one day he received a phone call out of the blue form the pharmacy which filled the Copaxone prescription. He was told he would no longer be receiving copay assistance. “My heart sank,” said Petersen. “I knew I had been approved for the assistance, and I told them that. I was put on hold, and fifteen minutes later I was told they had made a mistake. In the meantime, my mind was racing, wondering what I was going to do.”

In spite of the ups and downs, Petersen maintains an optimistic attitude. “I’m a pretty positive person; I always look at the good side versus what is the bad side. For me, MS is a long- acting disease. I have a good chance of battling it and having a comfortable life.”

Part of that life is to continue what he enjoys doing, and when he heard BikeMS: Ride Across Minnesota was stopping in Montevideo next week, he volunteered his time and sound system to provide music for the event. “I just had to be a part of it,” he smiled and said.

Petersen is hopeful for the future. He and his wife have a young granddaughter who keeps them busy. He said: “She spends about three days a week with us. She has her own room at our house, and a huge yard to play in. She is so much fun to have around! I plan on being a part of her life for a long time to come!”